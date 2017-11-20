More than just a game for Waco youth football program

The youth football program has been around for over 30 years and when it comes to just how successful these players are, their success isn't measured by the points on the scoreboard.

"No pass, no play." That is one of the many mottos of the Waco Southern Panthers.

Since the early 1980s, the Waco Southern Panthers have been a dominant force in youth football. The last time they lost was three years ago. Throughout the years, players come and go, but one thing that remains is a special bond between the coaches and the players.

"We have a lot of kids who have no male role models at home so these kids are our kids are our kids, these single moms look up to us. One thing we are trying to do is teach that it is not just about football but about education," says Waco Southern Panthers Head Coach Marcus Campbell

The Waco Southern Panthers have experienced a ton of success on the football field, but what they consider success isn't just what happens on the gridiron.

