Police looking for driver who fled after rollover accident

The Waco Police Department said they are looking for a vehicle involved in a rollover accident that happened on Monday evening.

An SUV and a Crown Victoria were traveling east on Waco Dr. near Interstate 35 when the accident happened. Police said the gold/brown Crown Victoria hit the SUV from the side, causing the vehicle to flip over.

The Crown Victoria then fled the scene.

Police added that no one was seriously hurt in the accident.

