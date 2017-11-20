Waco man charged after threatening a man with a revolver, damaging his vehicle

Waco police have arrested a man after he threatened a man with a revolver and damaged his vehicle.

On Nov. 16, police arrived at the 1400 block of E. Clay Avenue to discover the suspect had left the scene on foot. The victim was able to describe the suspect

Officers located the suspect, identified as Leroy Randle. When they found him, he had the weapon, a .44 magnum revolver, tucked inside his waistband.

The victim said Randle threatened him with the revolver and damaged the victim's vehicle as he left.

Randle was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief

