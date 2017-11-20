Former Cowboys receiver killed in crash

Dallas County authorities confirm Terry Glenn, a former Dallas Cowboys player, died Monday morning in an Irving car crash.

Fire officials say the wreck was a single car crash.

The Buckeyes All-American alum played 12 seasons in the NFL, logging snaps with New England and Green Bay before spending his final five years with Dallas.

Glenn caught 593 passes for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career. He also caught the first ever TD thrown by Patriot legend Tom Brady.

Glenn leaves behind a fiancee and five children. He was 43-years-old.

