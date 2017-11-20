Eagles roll over Cowboys

No. 23 Baylor Soccer continued it's historic run with a Sweet 16 victory against Notre Dame at Ellis Field in College Station.More >>
No. 23 Baylor Soccer continued it's historic run with a Sweet 16 victory against Notre Dame at Ellis Field in College Station.More >>
Dallas County authorities confirm Terry Glenn, a former Dallas Cowboys player died Monday morning in an Irving car crash.More >>
Dallas County authorities confirm Terry Glenn, a former Dallas Cowboys player died Monday morning in an Irving car crash.More >>
University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.More >>
University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.More >>
(AP) - Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and three 2-point conversions after Philadelphia lost kicker Jake Elliott to a head injury, and the Eagles all but wrapped up the NFC East with a 37-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.More >>
(AP) - Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and three 2-point conversions after Philadelphia lost kicker Jake Elliott to a head injury, and the Eagles all but wrapped up the NFC East with a 37-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.More >>