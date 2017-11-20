Eagles roll over Cowboys - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Eagles roll over Cowboys

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: Dallas Cowboys) (Source: Dallas Cowboys)
DALLAS, TX (KXXV) -

(AP) - Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and three 2-point conversions after Philadelphia lost kicker Jake Elliott to a head injury, and the Eagles all but wrapped up the NFC East with a 37-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Eagles (9-1) outscored the Cowboys 30-0 in the second half while extending their winning streak to eight games, their longest since 2003-04 and tied with New Orleans for the best current run in the NFL.

Philadelphia leads the second-place and defending division champion Cowboys (5-5) by four games with six to play after handing Dallas its worst home loss at 8-year-old AT&T Stadium.

Dallas' Dak Prescott threw a career-high three interceptions and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in his second straight loss without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, serving a six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence.

Jake Elliott left the game after missing a 34-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.pro32.ap.org

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Baylor Soccer Headed to Elite 8 for First Time in Program History

    Baylor Soccer Headed to Elite 8 for First Time in Program History

    Monday, November 20 2017 11:53 AM EST2017-11-20 16:53:33 GMT

    No. 23 Baylor Soccer continued it's historic run with a Sweet 16 victory against Notre Dame at Ellis Field in College Station.

    More >>

    No. 23 Baylor Soccer continued it's historic run with a Sweet 16 victory against Notre Dame at Ellis Field in College Station.

    More >>

  • Former Cowboys receiver killed in crash

    Former Cowboys receiver killed in crash

    Monday, November 20 2017 11:33 AM EST2017-11-20 16:33:47 GMT
    (Source: Dallas Cowboys)(Source: Dallas Cowboys)

    Dallas County authorities confirm Terry Glenn, a former Dallas Cowboys player died Monday morning in an Irving car crash. 

    More >>

    Dallas County authorities confirm Terry Glenn, a former Dallas Cowboys player died Monday morning in an Irving car crash. 

    More >>

  • House tax bill may remove deduction for college season ticket sales

    House tax bill may remove deduction for college season ticket sales

    Monday, November 20 2017 8:15 AM EST2017-11-20 13:15:49 GMT
    Monday, November 20 2017 8:50 AM EST2017-11-20 13:50:10 GMT

    University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.

    More >>

    University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly