Baylor Soccer Headed to Elite 8 for First Time in Program History

No. 23 Baylor Soccer continued its historic run with a Sweet 16 victory against Notre Dame at Ellis Field in College Station.

Coach Paul Jobson's team got on the board with a 41st-minute goal from junior Lauren Piercy.

Just before the half, Piercy got loose again for another goal attempt, but referees waived it off saying the ball had not crossed the goal line before time expired.

After the half, Kennedy Brown scored for Baylor, and Jennifer Westendorf & Taylor Klawunder both scored for Notre Dame to tie up the game. In Overtime, Baylor sealed the win with a goal by Precious Akanyirige.

Bears top Notre Dame 3-2 for first Elite 8 berth in program history. The Bears will head to Durham next.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.