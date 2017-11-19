Baylor students teach children in the community 'All About Water'

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck that left one man dead.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck that left one man dead.More >>
North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.More >>
North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.More >>
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.More >>
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a hit and run suspect.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a hit and run suspect.More >>