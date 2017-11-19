Baylor students teach children in the community 'All About Water'

The kids kept tricking into the Mayborn Museum today for an event called "All About Water: Ecology and Science on the Brazos".

A group of students participating in the 'Healthy River Healthy Community' course at Baylor University put on this event to share what they're learning with local children.

"We live by the Brazos, but so do all these other things," said Caroline Reid, a sophomore at Baylor University. "It's really fun to catch all these things and see the kids light up and discover all these things."

The students used different stations to teach the children about water pollution, the types of creatures that live around the water and the microscopic organisms that live inside of it.

"Since we're so close to the Brazos River, it seems like a perfect setting to really study how water impacts the community," said Sandi Cooper, professor in the School of Education at Baylor University. "What we're trying to teach in this course is that it is a community issue and how we do get the community involved so that they can have a voice."

Cooper said undergraduate and graduate students from multiple majors designed each of the hands-on activities.

The students will also present their stations with fourth graders from a local elementary school when they come to the Mayborn Museum for a field trip in the next few weeks.

