TX officers hand out turkeys instead of traffic citations ahead of Thanksgiving

The Laredo Police Department was busy making people happy by handing out turkeys instead of traffic citation last week.

The plan was to conduct actual traffic stops on persons who had actually committed traffic violations, but instead of handing them a citation, the officers handed them a written warning and then happily presented them with their very own Thanksgiving turkey.

Many of the citizens wept and thanked the officers for their turkeys.

“Humanity in the performance of one’s duty as an officer is first and foremost,” said Chief Claudio Treviño. “The officers came up with the idea and that commitment to the betterment and service to our community, is what makes me proudest to be the head of such a dedicated and compassionate group of officers.”

The turkeys were donated by a local business.

A total of 25 turkeys were handed out.

