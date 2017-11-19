No. 25 Baylor MBB Takes On Wisconsin In Hall Of Fame Classic

BAYLOR

3-0, 0-0 Big 12

Ranking: 25th - AP, 24th - Coaches

Last Game: Nov. 17, 2017 - win vs. Alcorn State, 78-61

Head Coach: Scott Drew (Butler, 1993)

Career Record: 300-191 (16th season)

BU Record: 280-180 (15th season)

vs. Wisconsin: 0-1

WISCONSIN

2-1, 0-0 Big Ten

Ranking: RV - AP, RV - Coaches

Last Game: Nov. 16, 2017 - loss vs. No. 15 Xavier, 80-70

Head Coach: Greg Gard (UW-Platteville, 1995)

Career Record: 44-19 (3rd season)

UW Record: 44-19 (3rd season)

vs. BU: 0-0

STORY LINES

• Baylor faces Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. CT Monday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on ESPN2.

• BU and Wisconsin meet for the second time. UW defeated BU 69-52 in the 2014 Sweet 16 in Anaheim.

• BU is looking to start 4-0 for the 9th time in the last 11 seasons – every year except 2012-13 & 2015-16.

• BU is 15-3 in regular-season tournaments since 2013-14, including 2-0 in the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic.

• Baylor is 28-11 in regular-season tournaments during the Drew era.

• Baylor went 15-1 against non-Big 12 teams last season, including nine wins over NCAA Tournament teams.

• Baylor has posted a combined 130-26 record in November and December games during the Drew era, including a 48-4 mark in November and December games since 2013.

• BU won its season opener vs. UCA 107-66 – its most points vs. a DI team since March 20, 2013.

• BU broke school records for field goal percentage (66.1) and 3-point percentage (70.6) vs. UCA.

• All five starters scored 15+ points for the first time in program history vs. Central Arkansas.

• Next 4 games – after facing Wisconsin on Monday, Baylor plays either No. 23 UCLA or Creighton on Tuesday. BU then plays at No. 15 Xavier (Nov. 28) and hosts No. 6 Wichita State (Dec. 2).

• Baylor held TAMU-CC to 0 points off turnovers – the first time for a BU team since Feb. 4, 2003.

• Manu Lecomte leads the Big 12 with 20.7 points per game and has scored 17+ in all 3 games.

• Lecomte also leads the Big 12 in free throws made (18-for-18) and 3-pointers made (12-for-26).

• Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. is 1 of 2 Big 12 Conference players averaging a double-double (UT’s Dylan Osetkowski).

• BU was ranked No. 25 in the Nov. 13 AP Top 25, marking 20 consecutive polls ranked.

• Baylor returned six letterwinners from last season’s 27-8 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team.

• Those six letterwinners have combined to score 79% of Baylor’s points (201 of 255) this season.

• Baylor’s last non-conference home loss was Dec. 4, 2012, a 74-70 loss to Northwestern.

• Baylor is one of 12 teams to be nationally ranked in each of the last 10 seasons entering 2017-18.

• The Bears are coming off a school-record fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

• Baylor is 155-64 over the last 6+ seasons, averaging 25.3 wins per season since 2012.

• Baylor’s 155 wins since 2011-12 are second-most in the Big 12 behind only Kansas (182).

• Baylor is 246-111 since 2007-08, the first year Drew’s staff had a full allotment of scholarships.

• Baylor has knocked off 18 ranked teams over the last 3+ seasons (18-17 vs. ranked opponents).

• Drew is in his 15th season at Baylor and is the school’s all-time wins leader (280).

• Drew (47) is the youngest of nine coaches to take his current program to four Sweet 16s since 2010.

• Drew has won 20+ games in a school-record six consecutive seasons and nine of the last 10 years.

• Drew is coaching his 461st game at Baylor (280-180). His .609 winning percentage is best in BU history among coaches with 40+ games, and his teams have a .689 winning percentage since 2007-08.

• Six Baylor players have been selected in the last six NBA Drafts, 10th-most nationally.

• BU is 52-9 over the past 2+ seasons when taking the lead at any point in the 2nd half of a game.

• Baylor has won 88% of its games when leading at the half since 2011-12 (121-16).