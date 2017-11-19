Baylor Soccer Prepares to Square off with Notre Dame in Sweet 16

No. 23 Baylor soccer (14-5-3, 4-4-1 Big 12) can add another historic win to its already remarkable 2017 season, facing Notre Dame (10-6-5, 5-3-2 ACC) on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. at Ellis Field on Texas A&M campus in College Station.

A win over the Fighting Irish would be the first win in the Sweet 16 round of the tourney in program history, with the Bears making their second-ever trip into the third round (2012).

Baylor advanced on penalty kicks, knocking out the defending national champions, USC, in the second round of play. Sarah King scored the tying goal with 16 seconds remaining in regulation, adding an exclamation point with the clinching penalty kick point after the match finished in a 1-1 draw after double overtimes.

The Irish had a similar path to the round of 16, knocking off the weekend’s host, No. 6 Texas A&M, on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw.

Baylor and Notre Dame have met twice before, with the Fighting Irish winning both meetings. Most recently, ND snaked out a 1-0 win in South Bend on Sept. 1, 2014,

Both weekend matches will be live streamed on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN app.