UMHB football to host Linfield in NCAA Second Round playoff game on Saturday

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will continue what has become an annual tradition of facing off with Linfield College in the postseason when the Cru plays host to the Wildcats for an NCAA Division III National Championships Second Round game this Saturday, November 25th. The two teams will square off in a 12:00 PM kickoff at Crusader Stadium with a berth in the National Quarterfinals on the line.

UMHB improved to 11-0 overall and advanced to the Second Round of the postseason for the 14th consecutive year with a 50-6 victory over Chapman (CA) on Saturday. Linfield moved on and raised its season record to 9-1 with a 27-13 win over Hardin-Simmons University last Saturday. The Cru and Wildcats will be meeting for the second time this season, for the sixth time in the postseason and for the eighth time overall. This will also mark the fourth consecutive season UMHB and Linfield have met in the playoffs. The Wildcats lead the all-time series between the two teams 4-3, but the Cru has won the last three meetings, including a 24-3 victory in McMinnville, Oregon on September 16th. The winner of the UMHB/Linfield game will advance to the National Quarterfinals to take on the winner of the St. Thomas/Berry College game.

Tickets will go on sale to previous season ticket holders on Tuesday, November 21st, with the ticket windows open from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ticket windows will be open from 7:30 AM until 12:30 PM on Wednesday. Online ticket sales will be available to previous season ticket holders on Tuesday and will open up to the general public on Wednesday morning. If purchased in advance, reserved seats are $10, general admission tickets are $8 and student tickets are $4. The Crusader Stadium ticket windows will open at 10:00 AM on game day. Game day ticket prices are $12 for reserved seats, $10 for general admission and $4 for students.