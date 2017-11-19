Police say 'strong possibility' that alcohol or drugs played factor in crash that killed 3

Three people were killed in an overnight crash in Killeen, according to police.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Jasper Drive.

A Nissan Altima had been stopped at the red light on the northbound outside lane when the driver of the second car, a KIA Forte, crashed into the back of the Nissan, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the KIA did not appear to brake or take other evasive maneuvers prior to colliding with the rear of the Nissan," Commander Erich Morsbach said.

According to Morsbach, there's a "strong possibility" alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash after reviewing preliminary findings.

Both the driver and the passenger inside the Nissan died at the scene. They have been identified as Donald Christian Adu Larbi, the driver, and Tanya Evette Perry, the passenger.

A helicopter flew the driver of the KIA to the hospital, where he later died. He has been identified as Dustin Moore.

The crash is under investigation.

