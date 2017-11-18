DPS investigating crash on Hwy 317 near Moody - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

DPS investigating crash on Hwy 317 near Moody

MOODY, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that happened on Saturday afternoon on Hwy 317 near Moody.

A witness told Central Texas News Now the accident happened close to Stampede Rd. right outside of Moody. 

DPS said there were no fatalities. 

We will bring you more information once they become available. 

