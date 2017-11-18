Police say human remains found during search belong to missing person

Police said that human remains found during a search belong to the missing person.

The College Station Police Department said they found human remains during an ongoing investigation.

On Nov. 18 at around 8:25 a.m. the police department along with help from Search Dog Network found human remains while they searched in an area near Navarro Dr. and Wellborn Rd.

On Nov. 28, the remains were identified as Steven Allen Roman, 30. Roman was last seen on Sept. 12 in College Station was reported missing on Nov. 7.

The remains were transported to a medical examiner for identification and for the cause of death.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at (979)764-3600.

