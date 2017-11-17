Bond set at $100,000 for man who abandoned 4-year-old daughter, stated he did not want her any longer

On Thursday, employees at a Killeen daycare reported that a man, later identified as Antonio Heath Jr., dropped off his four-year-old daughter and told employees he did not want her any longer.

Witnesses took down Heath's license plate allowing officers to find his address and make contact with him. Police went to his residence where Heath confirmed that he dropped off his daughter and did not want her any longer.

Heath then attempted to shut the door but the officer was able to grab him. He resisted the officer and took his Taser from him as the officer attempted to use it.

Officers were eventually able to take Heath into custody, but one officer received injuries during the altercation. The officer was taken to Seton emergency room but later released.

Police and Child Protective Services met at the daycare to take custody of the child.

Heath has been charged with attempting to take a peace officer's weapon, assault on a public servant and abandoning a child.

On Nov. 22, Heath was arraigned for assault on a public servant and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The child is in the custody of a family member.

