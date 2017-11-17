Three killed in Highway 6 crash identified

The Clifton Police Department said three people are dead after an accident on Hwy 6 between Clifton and Valley Mills on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that an SUV traveling northbound on SH 6 was passing two vehicles when it hit a car head-on traveling southbound.

The driver of the SUV, Christopher Berry, 32, was taken to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition. The driver of the car, Diego Heredia, 20, passengers Taylor Bradley, 19, and Griffin Anderson, 17, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said the accident is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS does not suspect alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

No other information was immediately given. We will update with more information once it becomes available.

