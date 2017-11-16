Planned Parenthood will soon open a new facility in Waco

Planned Parenthood is opening a new 9,000 square foot, multi-million dollar building in Waco.

After serving the Waco community for almost eight decades Planned Parenthood is now moving into a new facility along highway 6 near Sanger Ave.

But just as members of Planned Parenthood are celebrating a brand new, 4.3 million dollar facility, some people like John Pisciotta are indifferent due to the fact that they will provide abortions.

“I would like to see Planned Parenthood closed and totally removed from this community,” Pisciotta said.

However, for people like Carmen Saenz, she said thanks to organizations like Planned Parenthood for the past decade she’s been able to remain healthy.

“I was a graduate student, I had basic insurance, but there is no way I would have been able to pay for breast or cervical cancer services,” Saenz said.

Sanez also said the services this facility provides are especially important to the LGBTQ community.



“Planned Parenthood is special to the community especially the transgender community because transgender men and transgender women need a place to go. For the LGBTQ community there is really nowhere else for them to go for healthcare,” Sanez said.

And organizers like Planned Parenthood’s CEO Ken Lambrecht said they will continue to serve anyone in need who walks through their doors.

“Planned Parenthood has never turned away anyone for inability to pay, we're here to serve all in our community without judgment. Our health center doors will remain open to anyone and everyone in this community who wants to access our care,” Lambrecht said.

