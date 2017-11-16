Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: "We are not going to have a state income tax in Texas"

Dozens of people packed the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and Museum's John Knox Center Thursday morning to hear Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speak.

Top Central Texas legislators, like Charles "Doc" Anderson and Brian Birdwell, were in the audience.

At the McLennan County Republican Club's luncheon, Patrick praised the state senate for passing a sanctuary cities bill in May.

"End sanctuary cities. Why is that important? Not because anybody is anti-immigrant. But we are anti-illegal immigrant," Patrick said.

Cities like Houston, Dallas, and Austin sued the state because they believed the bill was unconstitutional, according to Chicago Tribune.

"Sanctuary cities allow a place for people to hide in plain sight. We need Washington, and I believe President Trump may be the guy to finally pass illegal immigration reform," he said.

He also responded to those who've showed interest in bringing a state income tax to Texas.

"[There are] people in Austin, mostly Democrats, but some Republicans, who now think it's time for a state income tax. We are not going to have a state income tax in Texas," Patrick said.

Patrick also took the time to reflect on the devastation from Hurricane Harvey and the tragedy in Sutherland Springs.

"We have shown the world who we are in Texas ... as Texans through the storm and as believers," he said. "It's a wonderful thing to see in a terrible time."

Patrick filed for re-election on Nov. 11, according to the Star-Telegram. At least one other person has filed against him: Democrat Michael Cooper from Fort Worth.

Candidates have until Dec. 11 to file to appear in next year's ballots.

