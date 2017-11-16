Adoptive father of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews indicted on capital murder charge

Investigating detectives have determined Sini Mathews left 3-year-old Sherin Mathews alone while she and Wesley Mathews went to dinner with their biological daughter(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

According to the Dallas County Criminal Background Search website, the adoptive father of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

Wesley Mathews was also indicted on tampering with physical evidence. He had previously been indicted with child abandonment.

The adoptive mother, Sini Mathews has been indicted with child abandonment.

The Richardson Police Department said they arrested Sini Mathews, the mother of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews who's dead body was found after she went missing.

Investigating detectives have determined Sini Mathews left 3-year-old Sherin Mathews alone while she and Wesley Mathews went to dinner with their biological daughter, the night of Friday, Oct. 6.

