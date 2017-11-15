Community holiday meals around CTX

The holidays are quickly approaching and many Central Texas organizations will be hosting community meals in celebration.

If you're looking for a community meal to join, here a several around the area. If you have events to add to our list, you can reach out to us on Facebook.

WACO:

Nov. 17: Veterans One Stop second annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 19 - Greater Waco Baptist Church Thanksgiving Sunday. A Thanksgiving meal will be served following the 11 a.m. service.

Nov 23. - Feast of Thanksgiving at Dave's Burger Barn. A free traditional Thanksgiving meal will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 5 - H-E-B Feast of Sharing at the Waco Convention Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 12 - Act Locally Community Dinner $16 at The Cozy from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

KILLEEN:

Nov. 23 - Thanksgiving Buffet at Club Hood from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 24 - Thanksgiving Throw Down a Scoundrels Gentlemen's Barber from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

Dec. 12 - H-E-B Feast of Sharing at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COPPERAS COVE:

Nov. 22 - GraceGiving Free Community Thanksgiving Meal from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

TEMPLE:

Nov. 24 - The Salvation Army in Temple Community Thanksgiving from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Dec. 7 - H-E-B Feast of Sharing at the Mayborn Convention Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 12 - 17th Annual Senior Christmas Dinner and Dance at the Mayborn Convention Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 - The Salvation Army in Temple Community Christmas Meal from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

