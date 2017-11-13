Central Texas churches are taking action to keep members safe

It’s been one week since the Sutherland Springs church shooting broke out in south Texas and now local churches all over are thinking of changing the way they operate to keep members safe.

Organizers at Corinth Baptist Church in Temple said they have security cameras in and around the building and signs are posted outside letting people know that no weapons are allowed inside. However, Ulysses Barnes said he does not think these security measures are enough to keep a dangerous person away.

"We see that's not enough because most churches have cameras, so right now we're kind of on the edge wondering what to do and how to do," Barnes said.

Pastor Barnes said it might be worth bringing someone in from the outside to provide thorough training. The Temple Police Department said they would be more than willing to provide active shooter training to any church in the area that presents a request.

