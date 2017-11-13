Wanted man involved in fatal shooting arrested

CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.More >>
CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.More >>
The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.More >>
The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.More >>
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.More >>
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>