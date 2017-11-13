Three suspects indicted on murder charges

Three suspects in a 2017 murder have been indicted.

Police said Andrew Sommervold, 21, of Copperas Cove, was arrested for murder in California on Dec. 3. He was extradited back to Texas on Sunday.

On Nov. 9, police found Larry Anthony Quinn Thomas shot in the 300 block of Bonnie Lane.

He was initially taken to Darnall Army Community Hospital and then transferred to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple where he was pronounced dead on Nov. 10.

Two other men have been arrested for Thomas' death. 17-year-old Jamiroquai Ejiawoko and 23-year-old Joshua Vega were arrested on Nov. 15. The men were charged with murder and received a $500,000 bond each.

Police said a female juvenile is also wanted in connection with this incident, but no information on her will be released.

