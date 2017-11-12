Texas Rangers to handle shooting case after party involved related to police department employee

The Texas Rangers are now handling the shooting case where a man died from a gunshot wound after he had gotten into an argument with another man. It was discovered during the investigation that one of the parties involved is related to a Killeen Police Department employee.

A man that was in critical condition at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Sunday after a shooting in Killeen has died.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they were called to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive around 2:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim on Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene they found 27-year-old Curtis Shelley with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. On Nov. 13, he died of his injuries.

Police said the Shelley and another male were involved in a verbal altercation when Shelley was shot.

Killeen police have someone in custody but have not released a name. No charges have been filed.

The Killeen Police Department said that in order to show transparency they asked they Rangers to review and assist in the investigation.

A Gofundme has been created to help the family with the expenses.

