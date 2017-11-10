CTX Weekend - Holiday edition

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -
Are you looking for events to go to during this holiday season? Here are a few ideas!
Parades & Santa sightings
Santa at the Mall - Killeen
Nov. 17 - Dec. 24, Killeen Mall
Santa House - Waco
Dec. 1-3, Waco Wonderland (Heritage Square)
Christmas Parade - Temple
Dec. 4, 6:15 p.m., Downtown Temple
Santa at the Depot - Temple
Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum
Santa's Workshop - Waco
Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Doris Miller YMCA
Breakfast with Santa - Temple
Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m., Cultural Activities Center
55th Annual Christmas Parade - Killeen
Dec. 9, 4:30 p.m., Downtown Killeen
Santa at the Station - Waco
Dec. 15, 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., Waco Transit Administration building
Holiday shows and shops
BLORA's Nature in Lights - Belton
Nov. 17 - Jan. 7, Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA)
Santa's Wish Stop - Waco
Dec. 1, 10 a.m., Waco Running Company
Sip n Shop at Balcones - Waco
Dec. 1, 4 p.m., Balcones Distillery
Mistletoe Market - Waco
Dec. 1-3, Waco Wonderland (Heritage Square)
Touch of Christmas Bazaar - Killeen
Dec. 2-3, Soldier Up
Santa Fest Holiday Market 2017 - Temple
Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Frank W. Mayborn Center
Central's Market - Waco
Dec. 2, 9 a.m., Central Christian Church
WDFM Night Market - Waco
Dec. 8, 5 p.m., Heritage Square
Kiddieland Waco Christmas Market
Dec. 9, 10 a.m., Kiddieland
Food & Events
Thanksgiving Holiday Madness - Temple
Nov. 20 - 24, Spare Time Texas
Put the Giving in Thanksgiving: Blood Drive - Waco
Nov. 24 - 25, Mayborn Museum Complex
Black Friday Weekend Breakfast - Waco
Nov. 24-25, Harley Davidson of Waco
Black Friday Bash - Waco
Nov. 24, 6 a.m., Richland Mall
Holiday Bazaar - Temple
Nov. 25, 9 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic School
Griswold Family Christmas Movie - Waco
Nov. 30, 5p.m.-7p.m., Cameron Park Zoo
Cocoa Crawl - Waco
Dec. 1, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waco Wonderland
A Dr Pepper Christmas - Waco
Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., Dr Pepper Museum
Winterfest 2017 - Waco
Dec. 1-3, The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill
Holiday Under the Stars - Killeen
Dec. 1, 6 p.m., Killeen Community Center
Annual Christmas Festival - Killeen
Dec. 1, 5 p.m. Grace Christian Center
The Nutcracker - Killeen
Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Killeen Arts and Activities Center
Holiday Under the Stars 2 - Killeen
Dec. 2, 8 a.m., Killeen Community Center
Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Performance - Temple
Dec. 2, 12:30 p.m., Kenya's Keys Voice & Piano Studio
Wonderland Run - Waco
Dec. 2, 8 a.m., Waco Wonderland
Christmas at the Silos - Waco
Dec. 2, 5 p.m., Magnolia Silos
Annual Christmas Ride and Celebration - Killeen
Dec. 8-10, 12 p.m., Parrie Haynes Ranch Equestrian Center
Holiday in the Park 2017 - Waco
Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Heritage Park
Holly Jolly Holiday Concert - Waco
Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Waco Symphony Orchestra
Winter Fest! - Waco
Dec. 9, 2 p.m., Bare Arms Brewing
A special Starry Night - Waco
Dec. 9, 6 p.m., South Waco Recreation Center
