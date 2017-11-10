CTX Weekend - Holiday edition - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX Weekend - Holiday edition

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking for events to go to during this holiday season? Here are a few ideas! 

Parades & Santa sightings

Santa at the Mall - Killeen 
Nov. 17 - Dec. 24, Killeen Mall 

Santa House - Waco 
Dec. 1-3, Waco Wonderland (Heritage Square) 

Christmas Parade - Temple 
Dec. 4, 6:15 p.m., Downtown Temple

Santa at the Depot - Temple 
Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum 

Santa's Workshop - Waco 
Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Doris Miller YMCA

Breakfast with Santa - Temple 
Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m., Cultural Activities Center 

55th Annual Christmas Parade - Killeen 
Dec. 9, 4:30 p.m., Downtown Killeen 

Santa at the Station - Waco 
Dec. 15, 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., Waco Transit Administration building 

Holiday shows and shops

BLORA's Nature in Lights - Belton 
Nov. 17 - Jan. 7, Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) 

Santa's Wish Stop - Waco 
Dec. 1, 10 a.m., Waco Running Company 

Sip n Shop at Balcones - Waco 
Dec. 1, 4 p.m., Balcones Distillery 

Mistletoe Market - Waco 
Dec. 1-3, Waco Wonderland (Heritage Square) 

Touch of Christmas Bazaar - Killeen 
Dec. 2-3, Soldier Up 

Santa Fest Holiday Market 2017 - Temple 
Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Frank W. Mayborn Center

Central's Market - Waco 
Dec. 2, 9 a.m., Central Christian Church 

WDFM Night Market - Waco 
Dec. 8, 5 p.m., Heritage Square

Kiddieland Waco Christmas Market 
Dec. 9, 10 a.m., Kiddieland 

Food & Events 

FIND COMMUNITY FOOD EVENTS HERE 

Thanksgiving Holiday Madness - Temple 
Nov. 20 - 24, Spare Time Texas 

Put the Giving in Thanksgiving: Blood Drive - Waco 
Nov. 24 - 25, Mayborn Museum Complex

Black Friday Weekend Breakfast - Waco 
Nov. 24-25, Harley Davidson of Waco 

Black Friday Bash - Waco 
Nov. 24, 6 a.m., Richland Mall

Holiday Bazaar - Temple 
Nov. 25, 9 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic School 

Griswold Family Christmas Movie - Waco 
Nov. 30, 5p.m.-7p.m., Cameron Park Zoo

Cocoa Crawl - Waco 
Dec. 1, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waco Wonderland

A Dr Pepper Christmas - Waco 
Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., Dr Pepper Museum 

Winterfest 2017 - Waco 
Dec. 1-3, The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill 

Holiday Under the Stars - Killeen 
Dec. 1, 6 p.m., Killeen Community Center 

Annual Christmas Festival - Killeen 
Dec. 1, 5 p.m. Grace Christian Center

The Nutcracker - Killeen 
Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Killeen Arts and Activities Center 

Holiday Under the Stars 2 - Killeen 
Dec. 2, 8 a.m., Killeen Community Center 

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Performance - Temple
Dec. 2, 12:30 p.m., Kenya's Keys Voice & Piano Studio 

Wonderland Run - Waco 
Dec. 2, 8 a.m., Waco Wonderland 

Christmas at the Silos - Waco 
Dec. 2, 5 p.m., Magnolia Silos 

Annual Christmas Ride and Celebration - Killeen 
Dec. 8-10, 12 p.m., Parrie Haynes Ranch Equestrian Center

Holiday in the Park 2017 - Waco 
Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Heritage Park 

Holly Jolly Holiday Concert - Waco 
Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Waco Symphony Orchestra

Winter Fest! - Waco 
Dec. 9, 2 p.m., Bare Arms Brewing 

A special Starry Night - Waco 
Dec. 9, 6 p.m., South Waco Recreation Center 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly