CTX Weekend - Holiday edition

Are you looking for events to go to during this holiday season? Here are a few ideas!

Parades & Santa sightings

Santa at the Mall - Killeen

Nov. 17 - Dec. 24, Killeen Mall

Santa House - Waco

Dec. 1-3, Waco Wonderland (Heritage Square)

Christmas Parade - Temple

Dec. 4, 6:15 p.m., Downtown Temple

Santa at the Depot - Temple

Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum

Santa's Workshop - Waco

Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Doris Miller YMCA

Breakfast with Santa - Temple

Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m., Cultural Activities Center

55th Annual Christmas Parade - Killeen

Dec. 9, 4:30 p.m., Downtown Killeen

Santa at the Station - Waco

Dec. 15, 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., Waco Transit Administration building

Holiday shows and shops

BLORA's Nature in Lights - Belton

Nov. 17 - Jan. 7, Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA)

Santa's Wish Stop - Waco

Dec. 1, 10 a.m., Waco Running Company

Sip n Shop at Balcones - Waco

Dec. 1, 4 p.m., Balcones Distillery

Mistletoe Market - Waco

Dec. 1-3, Waco Wonderland (Heritage Square)

Touch of Christmas Bazaar - Killeen

Dec. 2-3, Soldier Up

Santa Fest Holiday Market 2017 - Temple

Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Frank W. Mayborn Center

Central's Market - Waco

Dec. 2, 9 a.m., Central Christian Church

WDFM Night Market - Waco

Dec. 8, 5 p.m., Heritage Square

Kiddieland Waco Christmas Market

Dec. 9, 10 a.m., Kiddieland

Food & Events

Thanksgiving Holiday Madness - Temple

Nov. 20 - 24, Spare Time Texas

Put the Giving in Thanksgiving: Blood Drive - Waco

Nov. 24 - 25, Mayborn Museum Complex

Black Friday Weekend Breakfast - Waco

Nov. 24-25, Harley Davidson of Waco

Black Friday Bash - Waco

Nov. 24, 6 a.m., Richland Mall

Holiday Bazaar - Temple

Nov. 25, 9 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic School

Griswold Family Christmas Movie - Waco

Nov. 30, 5p.m.-7p.m., Cameron Park Zoo

Cocoa Crawl - Waco

Dec. 1, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waco Wonderland

A Dr Pepper Christmas - Waco

Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., Dr Pepper Museum

Winterfest 2017 - Waco

Dec. 1-3, The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill

Holiday Under the Stars - Killeen

Dec. 1, 6 p.m., Killeen Community Center

Annual Christmas Festival - Killeen

Dec. 1, 5 p.m. Grace Christian Center

The Nutcracker - Killeen

Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Killeen Arts and Activities Center

Holiday Under the Stars 2 - Killeen

Dec. 2, 8 a.m., Killeen Community Center

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Performance - Temple

Dec. 2, 12:30 p.m., Kenya's Keys Voice & Piano Studio

Wonderland Run - Waco

Dec. 2, 8 a.m., Waco Wonderland

Christmas at the Silos - Waco

Dec. 2, 5 p.m., Magnolia Silos

Annual Christmas Ride and Celebration - Killeen

Dec. 8-10, 12 p.m., Parrie Haynes Ranch Equestrian Center

Holiday in the Park 2017 - Waco

Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Heritage Park

Holly Jolly Holiday Concert - Waco

Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Waco Symphony Orchestra

Winter Fest! - Waco

Dec. 9, 2 p.m., Bare Arms Brewing

A special Starry Night - Waco

Dec. 9, 6 p.m., South Waco Recreation Center

