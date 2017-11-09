DPS increases reward for suspect wanted for double murder

A man who is wanted in connection with the murder of two brothers in Bryan who were shot to death in their home has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A cash reward was increased up to $12,500 on Jan. 2 for information leading to his capture.

On Oct. 3, 29-year-old Frankie Lee Bell Jr. and 29-year-old Marcus Earl Ray were involved in an aggravated robbery that resulted in the deaths of 35-year-old Terant Franklin and 25-year-old Dominque Franklin and a third man injured, DPS said.

Bryan police arrested Ray on Oct. 18 and issued a warrant for Bell on two counts of murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.

Bell is affiliated with the Bloods gang and is wanted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bell has ties to Caldwell, his last known address and Somerville in Burleson County, as well as Bryan and Houston.

Bell was recently been released from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility on June 2017, where he served a 12-year sentence for shooting two men in 2005.

Bell is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He has a tattoo of a dog paw and a 5-point star on his right forearm; a “B” hand sign on his outer right forearm; a “59” on his left bicep; other tattoos covering his neck and both arms; and a scar near his right eye.

If anyone knows of Bell's whereabouts you are asked to call 1-800-252-8477.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.