Second Killeen man sentenced after being found guilty for murder

On Monday, 23-year-old Terence Daniel Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being involved in a murder back in 2015.

Last week, jurors decided 23-year-old Tadarius Davis would spend life in prison for killing 24-year old Thomas Gene Smethers. This shooting happened in a Walmart parking lot in Copperas Cove after police believed a drug deal had gone bad.

Daniel was also present when the shooting happened. He was charged and sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder and 10 years for robbery.

Dusty Boyd was the district attorney on the case, he said he is satisfied with the outcome.

"I applaud their verdict, it's a clear sign that they evaluated correctly based on the evidence. The verdict is the distribution of culpability," Boyd said.

There were 12 deciding jurors which consisted of four women and eight men. They deliberated for almost three hours before making the final decision. Boyd said after more than three weeks of the trial he believes everyone is glad for it to be over.

