Give the gift of Central Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Give the gift of Central Texas

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

The holidays are here and that means its time to brainstorm your gift list. Sure you can give them another gift card, but why not make the gift personal this year with goodies found at Central Texas businesses?  

Here are a few ideas and where you can find them! 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly