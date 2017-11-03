Texas Racing Commission proposes cutting race days

The Texas Racing Commission is considering changing some horse racing rules, and some local businesses fear those changes could cost them money.

Around 150 days out of the year in Texas, horses may be seen racing in the Lone Star State.



However, Melanie Teal, a local breeder, said the Texas Racing Commission is proposing cuts that could cut that number in half.

“The Texas Racing Commission has stated in paper that there's not going to be any adverse effect to small businesses but there are,” Teal said.



For a breeder like Teal, she believes if the cuts happen, they're going to lose revenue because fewer races mean fewer horses to breed and train.



“Her value is decreased if there are no races for her, it has a big trickle-down effect,” Teal said.



Businesses that provide feed and tack like Craig Homeyer’s could be forced to downsize and potentially lose almost $100,000 a year.



“That is the gross sales but that’s still about 10% of my total fee sales out of the year,” Homeyer said.



To prevent having to downsize her business and workforce Melanie and other business owners would like the Texas Racing Commission to reconsider the proposed cuts.



“We do this because it’s our passion and if we can't survive on it we're going to have to go to where we can,” Teal said.

Along with cutting a number of race days, the T-R-C has also thought about increasing the fees for some race tracks up to $200,000 and that’s something Melanie hopes never happens.



The racing commission was scheduled to vote on the matter on November 8th, that date has now been postponed until further notice.



