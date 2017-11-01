Martin Luther King Jr. painting in Waco is getting a touch up

A historic painting in Waco is getting a touch up this week and the artist traveled all the way from California to do it.

Every day, hundreds of people visit the area in Waco along the Brazos River admiring the history, structure and the art the sits below the bridge.

The artist Ira Watkins said the mural of Martin Luther King Jr. was originally painted in 2005 more than a decade ago. Doreen Ravenscroft is the president of Waco’s Cultural Arts Fest who’s helping Watkins touch up the painting, she says people in the community have expressed how happy they are for the restoral.

“Everybody going by saying thank you to Ira for coming back to Waco to help restore the mural,” Ravenscroft said.

Due to heavy flooding in the area, the water rose above sea level almost halfway through the painting, that’s part of the reason Ira Watkins said he decided to restore it. And although it’s especially beautiful to look at, Watkins said it’s the meaning behind the painting that he hopes people remember most.

“I want it to remind people of who he was, his message was a message of peace and harmony. That's what I try to do really tell a story with a lot of my art,” Watkins said.

With murals all over San Francisco, the world and right here in Waco, Ira hopes this one will inspire generations to come.

“Maybe this generation of people might be more inclined to read more about history other than just that person’s name,” Watkins said.

