Greater Waco Legal Services invites artists to paint murals at new location

More than half a year after being established, Greater Waco Legal Services has a new place to call home.

The nonprofit law firm offers affordable legal services for those who can't pay for a private lawyer, according to its founder and attorney director Kent McKeever.

It quickly outgrew its space across the street at the Waco Community Development Corporation.

"We've added two more attorneys. We have one law clerk that should be an attorney soon, an administrative partner, and interns," McKeever said.

The building, located near North 17th Street and Colcord Avenue in Waco, used to be a burger restaurant, but it had to get a major makeover before the nonprofit could move in.

"Waco CDC actually bought this building and renovated it for us, and now we are renting it from them," he said.

The nonprofit has about from 80-100 clients. And with their new space, the staff is hoping to bring on even more clients.

"We're trying to expand into more family law cases, some criminal defense cases, and helping people clear up criminal histories, [like] if they have driver's license or traffic ticket issues," McKeever said.

The building was painted red on the outside, which covered the graffiti that used to be on the walls. However, McKeever said they're eager to have local artists come out and paint some murals.

"If there is an artist in the community, more than one, we'd love to put them to work [and] continue to beautify this building and provide something really awesome for our neighborhood," McKeever said.

Visit greaterwacolegalservices.org to find out more information.

