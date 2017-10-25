Wanted 19-year-old taken into custody after police serve search warrant

The Killeen Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of a wanted man.

Police served the search warrant for narcotics about 5:15 a.m. at the home in the 3900 block of Bur Oak Drive.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said police were able to locate the 19-year-old Ryan Anthony O'Neal and took him into custody. He’s wanted for theft of a firearm, Miramontez said.

There was another person inside the home. No one was hurt.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect.

O'Neil was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and set his bond at $100,000. O'Neil will be transported to Bell County Jail.

