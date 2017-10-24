Temple Police officers go pink to support breast cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month and this month the Temple Police Department showed their support by wearing pink badges to support the cause.

Tuesday afternoon, Temple PD also hosted their second annual event at the Vasicek Cancer Center at Baylor Scott & White.

During the event, they visited patients and presented a check to the cancer center on behalf of the police department in an effort of supporting those who are fighting cancer.

Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell talked about how important this event was for the department, and why it hit so close to home.

"Last year, we had one of our civilian employees fighting breast cancer and this year we have one of our male employees that is fighting cancer so you know we think about those guys we were thinking about breast cancer and everyone that going through the battle," Mitchell said.

Officers who wore the pink badges paid an extra $25.00 which is how the donations were collected.

Chief Mitchell said he looks forward to continuing this tradition every year.

