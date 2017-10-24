CTX organization hosts annual Domestic Violence Conference

The Family Abuse Center in Waco is helping people in the community deal with and identify domestic violence.

Many professionals including law enforcement, social workers and counselors attended a domestic violence conference today to learn how they can better help those they come in contact with who are dealing with domestic violence.

The director of the outreach program Micah Titterington said it must be talked about and it affects more people than just those who are abused.

"We have to talk about it because kids that grow up in these homes are more likely to become either abusers or victims of abuse when their adults. Many times it bleeds over into the workplace all of our taxpayer dollars are going towards this issue so it really does impact the whole community," Titterington said.

Organizers say domestic violence will affect one out of three women in Texas, which is why this annual conference helps teach people how to identify this violence and help those who are affected.

