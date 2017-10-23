Movie filmed in Waco released trailer for upcoming movie

A major film production took place in Waco in October 2017 and the trailer for The Old Man & The Gun is now out.

The City of Waco posted on Facebook that a major motion picture was being shot in Waco Oct. 21, 2017. The Waco City Cable Channel had access to get video of the shoot.

The movie in its entirety was not all filmed in Waco. However, some parts of it were.

The film stars Academy Award winners, Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek. The movie is set to come out Sept. 28, 2018.

Here is the trailer for The Old Man & The Gun:

