CTX organization is helping Killeen shelter save animals

In efforts to help animals stay healthy in the community, one local organization is stepping up to make sure the Killeen Animal Shelter is equipped with the right tools to do so.

According to the ASPCA, around 1.5 million animals are euthanized each year due to things like overcrowding, sickness and injuries. However, Linda Marzi, president of the Killeen Animal Alliance organization, is hoping to change that in the Central Texas area.

“Our goal is a non-kill shelter. Most shelters have the same problem as Killeen does with the kennel cough and the upper respiratory,” Marzi said.

The Animal Alliance Organization recently donated a commercial air purifying filter to the local shelter, which helps prevent the animals from catching common infectious diseases. Doctors say these certain airborne illnesses are highly contagious and can be transferred through the air just from being around other dogs.

“Animals that are housed in a closed environment such as a shelter or a kennel are susceptible to aerosolized organisms that can cause diseases such as kennel cough,” Buckley said.

And if the illness is left untreated, kennel cough can result in pneumonia or even death. Therefore, the animal alliance donated the filter in hopes of helping more animals stay healthy, and get adopted faster.

