Free exhibit in CTX gives insight into lives of children in poverty

If you're looking for something interactive to do this weekend, there's a free exhibit in Central Texas that takes you into the world of a child living in poverty.

The exhibit, called Compassion Experience, gives guests an inside look at the lives of two children from developing countries.

One of the children, Jey, is from Nairobi, Kenya.

Organizers said he was imprisoned for stealing food to feed his family when he was just nine years old.

"When kids exit his story, their first question is ... 'Was he really imprisoned? Did he have to go to jail for taking food? That is such a foreign concept to them," Compassion Experience regional manager Kate Amaya said.

Guests can check out the exhibit Friday through Sunday across from Panera Bread at the Central Texas Marketplace in Waco.

The exhibit will be in College Station next weekend.

