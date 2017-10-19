CTX health district assesses Hurricane Harvey response efforts

A Central Texas health district is assessing its Hurricane Harvey response efforts before and after the storm made landfall.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District preparedness coordinator Stephanie Alvey said the district's staff and partners worked nearly 200 hours.

The district is responsible for staffing emergency operations centers, opening reception centers for evacuees, and addressing health needs.

Alvey, who is also the preparedness coordinator for Medical Response Corps Central Texas, said being able to call upon staff to respond and assist when needed was helpful.

"It's not something we've had to do in a long time, though. Even though we train for it, you know, nothing is like a real-world experience, so this was a great training experience for us," she said.

Adding more staff members will also help the district reach more people in need next time around.

"We want to make sure that we're addressing any health needs as soon as they arise and providing the best resources and care possible. Having enough staff to recognize those needs, to process all those people, to give everybody the treatment and the attention that they need," she said.

The district will also work on making sure its staff at reception centers have a clearer understanding of their roles and expectations.

