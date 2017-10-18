CTX health district getting closer to completing lead exposure ordinance draft

A Central Texas health district is getting closer to finishing up a draft for a lead exposure ordinance.

In a meeting Wednesday morning, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District information specialist Kelly Craine said the district is working to tighten up what exactly that ordinance would cover.

Determining how much lead someone has to be exposed to before the district takes action, how to legally enter a home to conduct an inspection, and whether to include commercial buildings in the ordinance are just some of the questions district staff will be working to answer within the next few months.

According to a Department of State Health Services document Craine presented at the meeting, every zip code in Waco - except for one - is in a target area, which means children who live in Waco should get tested for lead exposure.

"This should be a standard part of their yearly checkups, their checkups when they're young, going to the physician. They're getting their immunizations, they're looking to see how much weight they've gained. They're watching all of their growth patterns. The lead test should be a part of that," Craine said.

The idea for a lead exposure ordinance was first presented back in June. A draft of the lead exposure ordinance should be completed by January 2018.

