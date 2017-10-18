Killeen creates child safety program after two students were kidnapped and assaulted

The Killeen Police Department is taking another step to keep the community safe after two students were kidnapped and assaulted while traveling to school.

The department created a Kids Watch program by focusing on school bus stops to prevent this type of danger.

Since Killeen ISD has many bus stops throughout the city, police are asking residents in the area to help monitor those bus stops as kids travel to and from school.

“Monitoring their neighborhoods monitoring their streets we've got to invest there so these types of incidents wouldn't occur again,” said Julian Martinez, child safety coordinator for Killeen Police Department.

Currently, Kids Watch has less than 50 volunteers in the community, just a small percentage compared to the number of bus stops.

Police say you must pass a background check and own a cell phone in order to volunteer but lending a helping hand could ultimately help keep crime down in the community.



“Doesn’t cost you nothing just a little time,” Martinez said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.