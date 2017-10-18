Two people displaced after overnight fire in Bellmead

A fire destroyed a home in Bellmead early Wednesday morning.

The fire started about 1 a.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Williams Drive.

Bellmead Fire Lt. Gary Grant said the man and the woman living inside made it out safely and weren’t hurt.

He said they went to the hospital as a precaution to get checked out.

The house is a total loss, Grant said.

Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview Fire Department responded to the call.

The fire took longer than usual to put out because of the layout of the house and the items inside, Grant said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

