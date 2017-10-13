Truck hauling gravel overturns, driver seriously injured

A driver was seriously injured Friday morning after the truck he was driving overturned.

It happened near the intersection of Hwy 320 and FM 2027 in Falls County about 8:45 a.m.

The driver of the truck, which was hauling gravel, tried to make a turn, but he was going too fast and the truck overturned, DPS said.

An ambulance took the driver, who is in his 30s, to Scott & White Medical Center Temple.

The overturned truck was blocking one lane of Hwy 320. DPS said it would be removed by 11 a.m. Expect delays if you are driving through this area.

Crews will be working to remove the spilled gravel and diesel throughout the day.

