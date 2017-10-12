Police: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after driver runs red light

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a driver who police said ran a red light.

The crash happened near W. Waco Drive and W. Loop 340 just after 8 a.m.

Police said the driver of a green pickup truck hauling a trailer going west on the access road ran a red light and crashed into a motorcyclist who was going South.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck didn’t stop. Eventually, someone told the man to return to the scene of the crash, an officer said.

Police arrested the driver for failing to render aid.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest. His condition is unknown, but police said he was talking.

