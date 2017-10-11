39 cats displaced by Hurricane Harvey available for free adoption

Nearly 40 cats displaced by Hurricane Harvey are hoping you'll give them a "fur-ever" home.

The Humane Society of Central Texas in Waco took the cats in on Oct. 7.

Executive director Don Bland said the cats' owners had to give them up because the storm either destroyed or flooded their homes.

"There were people who had to get rid of some. There were some who had to get rid of all, depending on where they were relocating to. These were owned animals. They're just now making their way up to this area," Bland said.

The cats range in ages from kittens to adults.

Each cat is being sponsored, so the shelter is waiving their adoption fee.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is located on Circle Road in Waco and is open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.