CTX police agencies host National Night Out community event

On Oct. 3, the annual National Night Out will take place with hundreds of law enforcement agencies hosting community events across the nation.

The National Night Out celebrations are partly designed to bring awareness about crime and drug prevention in the areas. Many agencies throughout Central Texas are hosting their events beginning Tuesday evening after 5:00 p.m. Some of the city's hosting events include:

Several Police Departments throughout Central Texas are hosting more than a dozen events.

Police are asking residents to lock their doors turn on their lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. The event is designed to help neighborhoods all over the world strengthen their relationships with law enforcement.

