Bosqueville ISD students travel to TX coast to drop off school supplies

More than 20 Bosqueville ISD students made their way to the Texas coast to help a school district in need.

About 26 students and some staff boarded a school bus early Thursday morning. They headed to Tivoli, near Port Lavaca, to drop off school supplies for Austwell-Tivoli ISD students.

School administrators there said Hurricane Harvey damaged almost all of the classrooms.

"From our understanding was, they had water in every classroom. Standing water in the floors of every classroom. They had about three feet of water in their gymnasium. They were in need, so we're trying to fulfill what their needs are," Bosqueville ISD teacher Charles Prause said.

The school district, in an effort started by its Future Farmers of America chapter, collected plenty of school supplies to take down to the coast. They also raised more than $3,300 dollars in cash donations.

Austwell-Tivoli I-S-D has about 160 students.

