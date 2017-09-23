CTX firefighters train their vehicle extrication skills

Some Central Texas firefighters spent a part of their Saturday practicing their extrication skills, which involves using the jaws of life.

These are skills Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department Chief Casey Perry said firefighters need to train year-round.

With car companies releasing new models every year, Perry said this is the only way for them to be prepared to provide the best protection possible for drivers.

"Seconds are precious in the event of an extrication. So the faster we get the patient out of the car, the faster the patient gets to definitive care, the hospital, and on the road to recovery," Perry said.

The firefighters were able to train their skills with cars donated by BYOT Auto Parts in Elm Mott.

Owner Michael Thomas said the cars were being cycled out of the junkyard and were ready to go the crusher. He figured firefighters could put them to much better use.

