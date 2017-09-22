Baylor student group raises money for rape kit testing

A student group at Baylor University is raising money to test backlogged Texas rape kits.

The Noble NoZe Brotherhood, a group known for pranks and satirical articles, is switching gears to more serious issues, taking donations for the rape kits through Venmo and GoFundMe. They say there are about 20,000 backlogged rape kits in the Texas system dating as far back as 1990, each costing anywhere from $500 to $2,000 to test.

The GoFundMe page has raised just over $1,900 dollars at the time of this publication.

They are also selling "Make Baylor Great Again" hats and using all the profits for their cause. They say that the sexual assault scandal that took over headlines last year shed a dark light on Baylor's image and the only way to make their school "Great Again" is by everyone doing good.

"The idea was that we think that this university can be great again in the sense that we know the potential that it has," brother San ANoZeio said through his fake beard and nose glasses. "All it really takes for it to be a great university again in the way that we know that it is is to do the right thing."

The group will be selling the hats through Oct 5. They said that their goal is to have every student in McLane Stadium during homecoming wearing their hats. If you would like to donate and learn where you can buy a hat, click here to visit their GoFundMe page.

