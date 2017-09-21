Waco police mourn loss of K-9

The Waco Police Department said they are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Bynum announced the passing of retired canine officer PSD Torro. Torro had to be put down yesterday due to ongoing health problems.

According to the police department, Torro's was a miracle dog whose life was saved in 2011 from acute kidney failure with the assistance of multiple veterinarians and phenomenal citizens from the Waco area through donations among other things to help Torro through his hardships.

On Torro's first day back to work, he played a key role in the capture of to fill any suspects by his loud and strong bark.

PSD Torro ultimately retired in 2014 from patrolling and protecting the streets of Waco and has been taking it easy at home since his retirement.

The Police Department said Torro will be greatly missed.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.