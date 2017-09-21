Waco police introduce instructional traffic stop video

The Waco Police Department released an instructional video on what to expect when you’re pulled over by a police officer.

In the video, Police Chief Ryan Holt explains the purpose is to decrease a driver’s anxiety during a traffic stop and overall improve safety on the roads.

Officers provide the following tips for drivers during traffic stops:

When you see a police unit with its lights on, check surroundings and pull over to the right side of the road

Not pulling over can look suspicious to officers and lead them to believe you might attempt to flee

If you are on a busy roadway and can’t safely pull over, turn on your right blinker and pull into the nearest parking lot

Once pulled overturn the radio off, set your cell phone aside, roll your window down and have your driver's license and insurance ready

Have your hands place on the steering wheel during the traffic stop

Do not reach for your driver’s license at this time if you did not already have it ready

Do not get out of your vehicle for any reason unless asked to do so

Do not make any sudden movements, especially reaching underneath the seat or to the glove compartment

Inform the officer immediately if you have a weapon on you

Do not have your driver’s license or insurance placed near the firearm

Communication will go a long way

The video mentions a common worry that a driver might not be sure it is a real officer and gives advice on how to approach these rare situations:

Pull over in a public place

Roll the window down partially and explain your intent

Contact the police department or 911

For the Spanish version of this video click here

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.