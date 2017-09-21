Waco police introduce instructional traffic stop video - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco police introduce instructional traffic stop video

The Waco Police Department released an instructional video on what to expect when you’re pulled over by a police officer.

In the video, Police Chief Ryan Holt explains the purpose is to decrease a driver’s anxiety during a traffic stop and overall improve safety on the roads.

Officers provide the following tips for drivers during traffic stops:

  • When you see a police unit with its lights on, check surroundings and pull over to the right side of the road
  • Not pulling over can look suspicious to officers and lead them to believe you might attempt to flee
  • If you are on a busy roadway and can’t safely pull over, turn on your right blinker and pull into the nearest parking lot
  • Once pulled overturn the radio off, set your cell phone aside, roll your window down and have your driver's license and insurance ready
  • Have your hands place on the steering wheel during the traffic stop
  • Do not reach for your driver’s license at this time if you did not already have it ready
  • Do not get out of your vehicle for any reason unless asked to do so
  • Do not make any sudden movements, especially reaching underneath the seat or to the glove compartment
  • Inform the officer immediately if you have a weapon on you
  • Do not have your driver’s license or insurance placed near the firearm
  • Communication will go a long way

The video mentions a common worry that a driver might not be sure it is a real officer and gives advice on how to approach these rare situations:

  • Pull over in a public place
  • Roll the window down partially and explain your intent
  • Contact the police department or 911

For the Spanish version of this video click here

